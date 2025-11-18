Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 103,060 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Raiffeisen Bank International AG decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,060 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:HDB opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.