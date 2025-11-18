Raiffeisen Bank International AG Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,093,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 314,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,070,000 after buying an additional 24,180 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 518.4% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $942,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $284.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.23 and a twelve month high of $290.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.48 and its 200 day moving average is $269.85.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.94.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total value of $522,058.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,860,151.30. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,195 shares of company stock worth $15,042,229. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

