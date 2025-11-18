Raiffeisen Bank International AG Grows Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 712.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $365.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.92 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

