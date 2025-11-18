Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys 5,929 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 540.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.9%

ES opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,839.55. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

