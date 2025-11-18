Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quoin Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of QNRX stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($6.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.36) by ($0.35). On average, analysts anticipate that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Langer purchased 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $128,640.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,153 shares in the company, valued at $128,648.97. The trade was a 1,515,200.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.