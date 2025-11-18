Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$53.10 and last traded at C$53.10, with a volume of 1628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.00.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$40.50 to C$43.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.25.
Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.
