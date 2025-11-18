Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$53.10 and last traded at C$53.10, with a volume of 1628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.00.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$40.50 to C$43.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.97.

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

