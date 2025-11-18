QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.6% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $49,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $166.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.