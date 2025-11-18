Q2 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts Lowered by Zacks Research

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $6.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.78. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2026 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $10.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

MTN has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $139.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $199.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average of $153.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 9.45%.The business had revenue of $271.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 833.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 196.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,275. This represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.84%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

