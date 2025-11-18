Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 218050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulse Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $85,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,311.94. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 34,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $508,100.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 47,551,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,100,592. The trade was a 0.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,550,380 in the last three months. 74.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,809,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 33,744 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $466,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

