Psyence Biomedical (PBM) vs. Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) is one of 617 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Psyence Biomedical to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Psyence Biomedical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psyence Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Psyence Biomedical Competitors -1,425.59% -596.50% -28.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Psyence Biomedical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psyence Biomedical 1 0 0 0 1.00 Psyence Biomedical Competitors 5616 12113 37513 1145 2.61

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 57.19%. Given Psyence Biomedical’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Psyence Biomedical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Psyence Biomedical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Psyence Biomedical N/A $1.01 million 0.71 Psyence Biomedical Competitors $948.35 million -$45.48 million 11.39

Psyence Biomedical’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Psyence Biomedical. Psyence Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Psyence Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Psyence Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Psyence Biomedical has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psyence Biomedical’s peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Psyence Biomedical peers beat Psyence Biomedical on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Psyence Biomedical Company Profile

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company’s lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care. It has a partnership with iNGENu Pty Ltd to conduct a Phase IIb clinical trial of PEX010 in psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of AjD due to incurable cancer. The company is based in Toronto, Canada. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Psyence Group Inc.

