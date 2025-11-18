PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Insider Michael Robert Hebert Buys 9,400 Shares

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) insider Michael Robert Hebert bought 9,400 shares of PSQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $15,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 252,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,130.36. This trade represents a 3.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Robert Hebert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Michael Robert Hebert sold 23,310 shares of PSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $36,130.50.

PSQ Price Performance

PSQH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,132. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSQ ( NYSE:PSQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). PSQ had a negative return on equity of 184.74% and a negative net margin of 178.95%.The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSQH shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of PSQ in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PSQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PSQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PSQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PSQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSQH. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PSQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PSQ by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PSQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in PSQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in PSQ by 46.1% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

