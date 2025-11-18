Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. $TCPC

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 2,131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 1,083,968 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the first quarter worth $4,514,000. North Ground Capital lifted its position in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 1,209.0% during the first quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 365,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 337,116 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Blackrock Tcp Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,066,000.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 14.07. Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Tcp Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. Blackrock Tcp Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.7%. Blackrock Tcp Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -769.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackrock Tcp Capital from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackrock Tcp Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

