ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 81,390 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,390 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,894.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

