ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,582 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,769,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,045,000 after purchasing an additional 308,218 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 17.8% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,203,000 after buying an additional 472,380 shares during the last quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 130.5% in the first quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 1,477,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,681,000 after buying an additional 836,522 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 118.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,253,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after buying an additional 680,338 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 149.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after acquiring an additional 748,608 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLBE. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Global-e Online announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

