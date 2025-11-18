ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 21,624 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 80.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,624 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

SFM opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $416,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,220. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,429.02. This trade represents a 31.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

