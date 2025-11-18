ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 697 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 588.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Nuvalent by 705.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 9,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 58.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVL. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.46.

Nuvalent Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $144,014.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,578.38. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $2,447,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,572,489.06. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,071 shares of company stock worth $22,589,016. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

