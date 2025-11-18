ProShare Advisors LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,338,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,701,000 after purchasing an additional 295,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,684,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,459 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,518,000 after buying an additional 42,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 772,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after buying an additional 371,121 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven George Hughes sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $105,015.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,737.18. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,069.50. The trade was a 17.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 144,438 shares of company stock worth $7,122,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ RNA opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $71.09. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 2,634.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

