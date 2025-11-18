ProShare Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,773,000 after acquiring an additional 101,723 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 26.5% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after purchasing an additional 423,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 119,375 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $41,795,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 6,351.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,136,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRRK. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price target on Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $102,836.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,925.88. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 113,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,368,416.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,341,967.35. This trade represents a 29.17% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $242,088. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.