ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 72,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.86 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.72%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

