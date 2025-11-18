ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Hecla Mining Company $HL

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 46,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 280,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 240,904 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 246,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 18,535 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $278,395.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $163,388.88. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 73,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,428. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 181,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE HL opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Hecla Mining Company has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $409.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.23%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

