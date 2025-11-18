Promising Mining Stocks To Follow Now – November 15th

IREN, Caterpillar, Barrick Mining, Newmont, Cipher Mining, TeraWulf, and MP Materials are the seven Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares in companies that explore for, develop, and extract mineral resources (for example gold, silver, copper, coal, or lithium). Their value to investors reflects underlying commodity prices, production levels, and sector-specific risks such as operational difficulties, regulatory changes, and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MP

Further Reading