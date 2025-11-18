Profund Advisors LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. $TSHA

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 72,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.00. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,144.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

In related news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,006,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,797.97. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

