Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 9.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.6750. Approximately 3,619,306 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,859,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

PRME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

The company has a market cap of $689.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRME. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 533.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,315,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,477,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,182 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,634,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,620,000. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 128.4% during the third quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,629,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

