Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Trims Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey trimmed its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Symphony Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,789.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,807.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,894.03. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $2,100.00 target price on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.50.

Get Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

