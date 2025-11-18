Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Sells 3,886 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 750.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 6.3%

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $958.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12-month low of $845.56 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $938.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,022.25.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($0.50). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

