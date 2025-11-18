Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Raises Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 426.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 253.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $328.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 99.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $230.05 and a 12 month high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.