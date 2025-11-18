Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 2,394 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,576,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH grew its position in Edison International by 12.4% in the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 88,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Edison International by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 611,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE EIX opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.