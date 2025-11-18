Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 86,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 186,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,336,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 77.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:AIT opened at $240.71 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.96 and a 1 year high of $282.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AIT shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $305.00 target price on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $2,276,152.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,047.38. This represents a 30.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,735 shares in the company, valued at $39,299,448.10. This represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock worth $11,217,980 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

