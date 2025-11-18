Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $482.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.18 and a beta of 1.01. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $288.63 and a 12-month high of $526.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $495.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.