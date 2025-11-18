Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $388,724,000. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,072,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,090,000 after purchasing an additional 771,824 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,012,534,000 after purchasing an additional 493,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,587,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after buying an additional 208,261 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $42,705.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,951.21. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,214.40. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,147 shares of company stock worth $6,004,376. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:DGX opened at $186.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.04 and a 200 day moving average of $178.30. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.70 and a 52 week high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

