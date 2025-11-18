Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 3,354 Shares of Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $203,796.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,979.08. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,240 shares in the company, valued at $871,964.80. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. Match Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.20.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

