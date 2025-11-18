Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 16,792 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 267.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,689,801.44. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,069,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,580,904.22. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,000 shares of company stock worth $36,484,670. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLI opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $109.90.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.11). Mueller Industries had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

