Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 1,306 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 372.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays raised Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.37. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,769.40. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

