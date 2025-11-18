Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 144.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.11.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $97.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 125.30 and a beta of 0.46. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $397,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $1,029,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,089.93. This represents a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,978 shares of company stock worth $21,125,393.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

