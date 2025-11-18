Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 129.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,024 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,049,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 397,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,860,012.80. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $192,755. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 1,639.59%.AST SpaceMobile’s quarterly revenue was up 1236.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

