Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 3,271 Shares of Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,620,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,943 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dayforce by 55.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,860,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dayforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dayforce by 36.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,583,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,033,000 after buying an additional 948,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,196,000 after buying an additional 60,963 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.36.

Dayforce Trading Down 0.2%

Dayforce stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.19). Dayforce had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other Dayforce news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 3,233 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $221,622.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,084,375.70. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Price T. Rowe Associates Inc /M sold 10,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $697,504.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,743,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,852,448.54. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,720. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dayforce

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

