Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 1,675 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE EL opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -54.26%.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,091 shares of company stock worth $1,293,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

