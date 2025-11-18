Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.42 and traded as low as C$11.98. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 39,128 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$23.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$251.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.58.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.51 million during the quarter. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Analysts forecast that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.6481187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.

