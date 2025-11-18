Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.42 and traded as low as C$11.98. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 39,128 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$23.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Polaris Renewable Energy
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.51 million during the quarter. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Analysts forecast that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.6481187 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris Renewable Energy
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.