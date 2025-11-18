PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,091 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 376,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,066 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $13,321,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1,042.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 386,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.68 and a one year high of $79.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 870 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $65,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,324.32. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 19,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,449,332.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,259,376.55. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 652,618 shares of company stock worth $47,791,654. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

