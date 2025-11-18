PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,002,000 after purchasing an additional 754,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,750,157,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,744.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 186,407 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.40. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.37 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.