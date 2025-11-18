PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.87. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

