PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,721 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VeriSign by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $250.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.54 and its 200 day moving average is $273.74. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.62 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

Insider Activity

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $1,416,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 489,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,628,702.36. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total value of $592,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,033.99. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,539 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,609. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

