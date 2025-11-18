PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.72 Million Position in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in National Grid Transco in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 41.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in National Grid Transco by 100.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in National Grid Transco by 33.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Transco Price Performance

Shares of NGG stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45.

National Grid Transco Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $1.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 274.0%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Zacks Research downgraded National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

