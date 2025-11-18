PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Textron Inc. $TXT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 274,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Textron by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 65,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,188,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Textron by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $87.94.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.76%.

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.15.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

