PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,829 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 473.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $261.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:LNG opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.70 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

