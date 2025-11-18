PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $249.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.06.

SBA Communications stock opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $185.45 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.08 and its 200-day moving average is $215.62. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

