PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 315 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TM opened at $199.12 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.71 and a 200-day moving average of $189.67. The company has a market cap of $268.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $80.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

