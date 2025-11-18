Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Plug Power from $1.10 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.42.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.09 on Monday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 90.22% and a negative net margin of 292.84%. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plug Power

In other news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 467,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,342.36. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,631,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,071,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,872,000 after buying an additional 3,125,542 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,174,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Plug Power by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,695,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 714,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,830,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068,713 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.