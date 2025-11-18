Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

