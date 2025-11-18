Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) CAO Jonathan Robert Hunt Acquires 11,000 Shares of Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) CAO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $22,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,394. This trade represents a 22.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CATX stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 15.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 7,688.50%.The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 184.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 40.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 81.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CATX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

